Spoiler tilt

J

JJHstang

Member
Sep 12, 2018
186
9
18
Fort Worth, TX
searched but could not find any previous posts.

My 71 Mach1 has a rear spoiler and I have been told I should have it tilted differently. I was told at a car show I should have it tilted more down in the front. I had it only slightly tilted.

What are your thoughts. I tilted it and have attached pics.
 

Attachments

  • DA000932-09CD-430B-93C8-AFD1A7988CEA.jpeg
    DA000932-09CD-430B-93C8-AFD1A7988CEA.jpeg
    418.2 KB · Views: 3
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Trunk lid will not stay open
Replies
7
Views
357
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Notchnessmonster
N
J
Distributor Vaccumn Advance
Replies
5
Views
247
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
JJHstang
J
ReefBlueGT
Interior and Upholstery SN95 03-04 Cobra/Bullitt seats in a Fox
Replies
0
Views
341
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
ReefBlueGT
ReefBlueGT
S
My new II
Replies
2
Views
64
The Welcome Wagon
Potomus Pete
Potomus Pete
J
Plastic putty repair?
Replies
8
Views
429
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
91AOD5.0LX
91AOD5.0LX
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu