spongy brakes

andrewm2211

Member
Oct 27, 2019
Hi all.

Ok thanks for all the help with the shocks and struts. Was hoping that would help with my poor brake performance but the pedal is still very spongy. I had a mechanic check it out before I got the car and they said I had %80 pads left and the rotors were ok.

So any ideas, things I could check, to get a firm pedal?

Thanks!
 

stormsedge

stormsedge

Active Member
Jun 17, 2018
Two things I'd go after first: 1) check the condition of the rubber hoses at the front wheels and rear axle; 2) bleed the brakes.
 
andrewm2211

Member
Oct 27, 2019
ok I just bled the brake. didn't see and air bubbles in the hose when they came out. I saw another forum from 2004 where someone had the same expeirence. Then someone was like "you have to bleed the master cylinder it has two valves" . But no where can I find any info on how to do this, anyone have any ideas.
 
Sluggie24

Active Member
Apr 8, 2017
Try flushing the whole brake system with new fluid. It will take about 2 qts of brake fluid to do properly. Also try switching to dot 4 non silicone based brake fluid. It might be worth going to a shop that uses a B&G brake flushing machine to get that done.
 
andrewm2211

Member
Oct 27, 2019
Just updating. I stuck with DOT3 but I did flush out all the old fluid(as it was black). I used a kit. a little cup with a hose you pump the brakes into and fill it up. Started with the rear passenger and bleed it until clean fluid came out. then did all the other tires.
rarely saw air bubbles. And my pedal is still super soft.
Admittedly I forgot to check the brake lines when doing so, maybe that's a culprit.

I looked into bleeeding the master cylinder but I see there are no bleeder valves on it so I'm not sure how to do it without taking it off the car.
 
