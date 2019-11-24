spongy brakes

Just updating. I stuck with DOT3 but I did flush out all the old fluid(as it was black). I used a kit. a little cup with a hose you pump the brakes into and fill it up. Started with the rear passenger and bleed it until clean fluid came out. then did all the other tires.

rarely saw air bubbles. And my pedal is still super soft.

Admittedly I forgot to check the brake lines when doing so, maybe that's a culprit.



I looked into bleeeding the master cylinder but I see there are no bleeder valves on it so I'm not sure how to do it without taking it off the car.