spongy brakes

Hi all.
Ok thanks for all the help with the shocks and struts. Was hoping that would help with my poor brake performance but the pedal is still very spongy. I had a mechanic check it out before I got the car and they said I had %80 pads left and the rotors were ok.
So any ideas, things I could check, to get a firm pedal?
Thanks!
