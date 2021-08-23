Spot check my tune?

Hi All, I am hoping someone might be willing to glance over my current tune for my 95 Mustang with Trick Flow top end kit and some other mods. Happy to expand on that if needed. I assume that is the most important for the tune but.IThe timing is set up properly but I am not super confident in my timing table. Everything past 1300rpm on the fuel table has been done through VE analyze and AFR table.The idle is still a little hunty and goes from like 850-1200 at times.I have attached my current tune and a data log from startup ( I believe I started datalog prior to starting) and driving around at varying RPM's for 15 minutes or so.Any help is appreciated. Thank you