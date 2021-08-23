Spot check my tune?

Hi All, I am hoping someone might be willing to glance over my current tune for my 95 Mustang with Trick Flow top end kit and some other mods. Happy to expand on that if needed. I assume that is the most important for the tune but :shrug:.I
The timing is set up properly but I am not super confident in my timing table. Everything past 1300rpm on the fuel table has been done through VE analyze and AFR table.
The idle is still a little hunty and goes from like 850-1200 at times.

I have attached my current tune and a data log from startup ( I believe I started datalog prior to starting) and driving around at varying RPM's for 15 minutes or so.

Any help is appreciated. Thank you
 

  CurrentTune.msq
    117.3 KB · Views: 2
  2021-08-22_08.39.30.mlg
    2.3 MB · Views: 2

Perhaps someone can point me to a tuner who works with Megasquirt in Illinois or Michigan? I tried paying a remote tuner on MSextra forums and got nothing other than an inability to pull the car out of the driveway and pegging my AFR as lean as it will read for $300. I am back to the tune posted in my first message since it drives with it.
 
I can do a remote tune for you, I will even do the first session with a no charge clause just in case I cannot help you.

The tune is ....... messy give me a few to look it over and make some changes
 
Thank you, I would very much appreciate that. I can tell you / send you what was taking place with the guy from MSextra too if it is helpful.
 
