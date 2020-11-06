Progress Thread Spring is almost here progress and Resource Links Thread

7991LXnSHO
10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
4,005
1,032
184
Kearney, NE
After being here and owning my current Mustang for 10 years, I realize it would have been good to have a slow progress thread to keep track of what was done and ideas that need done. Searching through old posts works, but putting them in one spot would have been helpful. Pictures will follow if they were saved or if I have to get some new ones.
 
7991LXnSHO
10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
4,005
1,032
184
Kearney, NE
No new pictures yet, just one from when I bought it.
I am saving this thread to replace the reproduction door lock actuators. The passenger side is dragging badly if both sides are plugged in.
www.stangnet.com

Door locks

88 GT. So I have replaced both door lock actuators and they do work. Kinda. You have to hit the button like 5-6 times and it barely moves. Then will finally unlock. I sprayed some penetrating oil on everything. Is there something I’m missing???
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
View media item 6988
 
7991LXnSHO
10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
4,005
1,032
184
Kearney, NE
Another part I have (somewhere) and need to check out is the ECT. And I might as well check out the IAT sensor. I have all the codes down to 11 with the surging idle checklist, but on cool days, it acts like the choke flap needs adjusted for a few minutes at start up. And of course, it has no carb to adjust the choke on. It will be interesting to see if these values match the sensors on the car or the new sensor.
www.stangnet.com

Engine - Another Poor Idle/Running Rich Thread

Hey everyone, I have a pretty much stock 92 LX 5.0. I've always had a slight surge in idle with this car. Never was terrible and would fix itself once the car ran for a minute or two. A few months ago I started having a problem where the car would run fine and the idle would be fine, but when...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
 
7991LXnSHO
10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
4,005
1,032
184
Kearney, NE
The other drivability issue I need to chased down is an occasionally hanging idle. The step I am at is to clean the connections, do a meter sweep, and put it back together with some dielectric grease.

www.stangnet.com

Drivetrain - New hanging idle problem

On a 91 5.0 LX 5 speed, the idle speed has periodically staying up near 2000 rpm after The car has stopped. And it will stay with the high RPM idle each time I stop, until I turn the car off and restart it. Then it runs fine, with the idle staying up when the car is coasting, and dropping down...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
 
7991LXnSHO
10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
4,005
1,032
184
Kearney, NE
Other parts waiting for installation are at least the following:
- Steeda aluminum upper and lower rear control arms. I will put new quad shocks on backwards just to be sure of no wheel hop. They are cheap compared to the arms.

- subframe connectors with seat supports

- console lid with cup holders to be installed once power ports are installed and it’s painted.

- a small subwoofer. I want to upgrade the head unit to a Sony Bluetooth and usb for iPod unit, even though the current one has CD and Sirius/XM compatibility.

- Sheet metal quick nuts for the hatch plastic pieces to help keep the rattles away. I have enough loose screws without the car having them.

- Door and hatch weatherstrip. The driver’s door piece is missing a layer where feet have hit it getting in and out.
(https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-fo...stripping-shootout.906302/page-3#post-9152147) I hope I bought the right ones several years ago! I cannot remember if I replaced the hatch weatherstrip on this car. I think so, and it’s parked off site because of the impending ice storm.

- Explorer intake. The lower was ported by Tmoss and I ported the upper intake throat to match my bigger, whistling, BBK throttle body. (I do not mind hearing the IAC is working, so I have left the whistle at idle.) I will probably wait until I replace the ported E-7 heads with alluminum heads.

- A IAC spacer kit from an F150. It is short an adjustment screw, but the whole thing is MIA after the last move. It should be helpful with the cam in the car, once I find it and make another adjustment screw.

- Silver Star or LED bulbs. The taillights are lightly tinted, and we’ll see which I find first.

- a GT hatch spoiler snd a hand polished 3rd brake light, not in the same spot.. I like the GT spoiler better than the 91 LX spoiler. The extra holes in the hatch mean I will be having someone else do this swap, some PDR, and some touch up to the quickie Vibrant Red paint job it has.

-94 spindles with used brakes. I like my pony wheels, but the head and manifold will likely require a brake upgrade.

There are probably more items I will find as I get the boxes sorted out. Parts for my other classics, plumbing, electrical, sprinkler system, phone, electronics projects, general garage stuff and wall hung tools are all together. The movers put everything into as big of boxes as possible without reguard to organization. And now we have smaller place. So I have wardrobe and half wardrobe size boxes full of mystery items and not enough room or energy to get stuff sorted out. But the boxes are starting to crumple from the weight, so sorting will have to happen before too many big car projects get going.
 
Essn95

Essn95

Advanced Member
Jun 21, 2017
479
305
73
22
Do you happen to have a sound clip of your throttle body whistling? I also have a BBK unit and lately there has been a whistling noise at idle and I can hear it get louder as I take off up to 1.5k rpm but after that, it either goes away or my exhaust drowns it out.
 
7991LXnSHO
10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
4,005
1,032
184
Kearney, NE
Essn95 said:
Do you happen to have a sound clip of your throttle body whistling? I also have a BBK unit and lately there has been a whistling noise at idle and I can hear it get louder as I take off up to 1.5k rpm but after that, it either goes away or my exhaust drowns it out.
I can try to catch it next time the car is out. That sounds about right for a TB whistle. A little throttle and the whistle goes away since the flap is open and the IAC closes.
What I understand causes the whistle in aftermarket TB’s is the sharp, machined edges in the idle air passages. Rounding them off with a Dremel tool has eliminated the noise for others.
Here are some pictures of a modified one. I bet if we dug deep enough into the search results, there will be similar ones on StangNet.
www.allfordmustangs.com

BBK Throttle body whine/ high pitched noise fix

I am not sure if all of you have experienced the high pitched noise BBK throttle bodies put out at idle and WOT. It is like a jet idling on a runway. Really loud and high pitched. It may sound somewhat like a supercharger under light load but it gets annoying and embarrassing fast. I decided to...
www.allfordmustangs.com www.allfordmustangs.com
 
Essn95

Essn95

Advanced Member
Jun 21, 2017
479
305
73
22
7991LXnSHO said:
I can try to catch it next time the car is out. That sounds about right for a TB whistle. A little throttle and the whistle goes away since the flap is open and the IAC closes.
What I understand causes the whistle in aftermarket TB’s is the sharp, machined edges in the idle air passages. Rounding them off with a Dremel tool has eliminated the noise for others.
Here are some pictures of a modified one. I bet if we dug deep enough into the search results, there will be similar ones on StangNet.
www.allfordmustangs.com

BBK Throttle body whine/ high pitched noise fix

I am not sure if all of you have experienced the high pitched noise BBK throttle bodies put out at idle and WOT. It is like a jet idling on a runway. Really loud and high pitched. It may sound somewhat like a supercharger under light load but it gets annoying and embarrassing fast. I decided to...
www.allfordmustangs.com www.allfordmustangs.com
After some research, I am almost certain this is my issue! I wish I could have known when I took the TB off to clean the IAC. Well now I have a nice little project to take on. Just weird that I have had the throttle body on for years and it just started doing this but oh well
 
7991LXnSHO
10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
4,005
1,032
184
Kearney, NE
@Essn95 The car whistles the A flat above the staff when idling below 1000 RPM. It stops with any throttle. I do not see how to attach a video from my iPhone, just pics. It’s not easy to hear over the turbo mufflers on the video.
 
Essn95

Essn95

Advanced Member
Jun 21, 2017
479
305
73
22
I went ahead and followed that thread and cleaned up the edges in the throttle body to no avail. It’s something I suppose I will get used to. I did clean my IAC while in there and that cleaned up my idle a little so at least I got something out of it. I’ll just tell people I have a Procharger
 
7991LXnSHO
10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
4,005
1,032
184
Kearney, NE
Boostedpimp said:
I've drilled the hole in the throttle plate like the stock one. Tried smoothing out the IAC passages, etc. Still whistles like a beotch

I plan on eventually giving this sucker a try.. https://lmr.com/item/LRS-9939A/1986-93-Mustang-50L-58L-Idle-Air-Control-Iac-Adjuster
That’s the kit originally designed for the trucks I picked up second hand. Cutting out a piece of the gasket can work with trial and error, as can drilling a hole or slot in the IAC divider. What makes the spacer kit better is the needle screws are adjustable.
 
Essn95

Essn95

Advanced Member
Jun 21, 2017
479
305
73
22
7991LXnSHO said:
That’s the kit originally designed for the trucks I picked up second hand. Cutting out a piece of the gasket can work with trial and error, as can drilling a hole or slot in the IAC divider. What makes the spacer kit better is the needle screws are adjustable.
I think the BBK has something like this already, at least for the 94/5. It has a screw right in front of the IAC where I can raise-lower idle
 
Essn95

Essn95

Advanced Member
Jun 21, 2017
479
305
73
22
I realized my throttle body was shut at idle so my IAC was doing all the work. I did a base idle reset and now there’s no whistle at idle. I will see if it stays this way. I still have a little blow off noise after shutoff but it’s not as loud anymore. Maybe give this a try next, I forgot how nice it is at idle without that noise
 
7991LXnSHO
10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
4,005
1,032
184
Kearney, NE
Thanks to @2Blue2 finding this on testing limited slip differentials. The Ford 8.8” limited slip is functionally the same as the GM Eaton differentials, so this should be a good guide to know when we’ve burned up the clutches.

Found this online for GM Eaton style posi.

The method used for determining clutch and system performance to a testable standard is = (must resist or not not turn @ or below 250 LBS torque) A little old school but a test used years ago when I worked on the Dealership Heavy Line. Use a torque wrench to measure the minimum allowable resistance of the posi assembly. required to turn one axle while the other is held in place. If it fails to turn at 250 LBS then is passes the the clutch test.
The method used for determining clutch and system performance to a testable standard is = (must resist or not not turn @ or below 250 LBS torque) A little old school but a test used years ago when I worked on the Dealership Heavy Line. Use a torque wrench to measure the minimum allowable resistance of the posi assembly. required to turn one axle while the other is held in place. If it fails to turn at 250 LBS then is passes the the clutch test.

Rotational force must be centered on axle not lug nut.



(vintage mustang forum);
The Ford shop manuals say's that with one tire on the floor,and with a tool that centers the torque wrench with the axle on the raised side. The constant torque required to spin the tire should be at least 40 ft lbs. It also say's that the break away torque may be greater. Like 200-275.
 
7991LXnSHO
10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
4,005
1,032
184
Kearney, NE
So much for the “never seen snow” thing.
The blizzard on the 23rd was short nasty, but the highs on Christmas Eve and Day were near 50. Oops. This is during a break in the snow and some 70 mph gusts. I think the posi works. It was quite a shopping trip. Even the 4x4 pickups and crossovers were spinning all 4 wheels trying to leave the stop signs and lights. At least almost no one else was in the stores I wanted to visit.
5F2D2C90-8932-4F59-8D6B-47EB84BC8F2D.jpeg
 
  • Like
Reactions: kiddiccarus and General karthief
