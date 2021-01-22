Springs/1965 Fastback

dvelek

dvelek

Member
Jun 5, 2019
58
4
8
69
Alvin, Texas
I’m pretty sure I have the original front coil and rear leaf springs. I know they have sagged since I’ve purchased the car because the tires have started to rub slightly when I have a passenger and hit a dip in the road. I love the stance of the car, but I think it should sit a little higher. I’m currently running P225/60R15 tires with American Racing Torq Thrust D wheels. I’m not sure the offset. I going the have some suspension work done and I’d like to go ahead and replace the front coil and rear leaf springs as well. I’m not looking for a tight suspension as I do not carve corners with this car. I’m just looking for a decent ride with a little lower stance than stock. Any suggestions would be appreciated.
 

