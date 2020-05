I have a 1997 Ford Mustang Gt. With the cold air intake, and egr delete kit on there. The car ran like a champ until the other day. With the car in park I can rev the engine no problem but once I put it in gear and hit the accelerator it sputters like it want to die it does this in reverse and drive. The car has no engine power at all I can’t even pull in my driveway forward or backwards without it losing power. Please help me