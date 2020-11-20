Square Tire Setup

Hi all, I'm new to mustangs but I've got my fair share of general car knowledge when it comes to modding and whatnot so I should be able to understand any advice given!



I recently purchased a 2001 GT. This weekend I will be doing a good amount of restoration on the car. All new calipers/rotors/pads/lines and front wheel bearings. I've already installed a UPR trick shifter so that I can shift into 1st and 3rd without punching the traction control button.



My next area of concern will be my wheel/tire setup. I'm currently on bullitt style wheels with 245F and 275R tires. The car has a decent drop on coilovers (not flush by any means) and I was curious if I could run an identical spec wheel/tire in the front that I do in the rear?