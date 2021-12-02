Squeak when swerving back and forth. New rack and Pinion.

I am trying to get rid of a squeak in my front end when I quickly swerve back and forth. Just recently had a shop replace my rack and pinion. And now am having this squeaking issue. I don't think it is ball joints because i don't have a vertical wobble in the wheel, but could be wrong. In the two videos below you will be able to hear the squeaking sound with minimal wheel movement, as well as the entire rack and pinion shifting beneath the car. I am not sure if that play is normal, or if that is even the cause of the squeak. I cannot tighten that bolt any further.Thanks to anyone that can help.