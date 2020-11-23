Squeaking Noise from rear end?

Still trying to diagnose this rear end noise. At first it sounded like a clunking whenever I released the clutch after sitting still at a stop sign or whatever. Then today after a longer drive I notice it squeaking instead.



The squeak comes with a shake whenever I start moving at an intersection. The same squeak also happens whenever I hit a bump in the road.



Originally I thought I joint when it was doing the clunking... But now that it is doing it whenever I hit bumps as well, it seems suspension related maybe? I just did Koni shocks btw and a rear end swap.