Squeaking Noise from rear end?

Still trying to diagnose this rear end noise. At first it sounded like a clunking whenever I released the clutch after sitting still at a stop sign or whatever. Then today after a longer drive I notice it squeaking instead.

The squeak comes with a shake whenever I start moving at an intersection. The same squeak also happens whenever I hit a bump in the road.

Originally I thought I joint when it was doing the clunking... But now that it is doing it whenever I hit bumps as well, it seems suspension related maybe? I just did Koni shocks btw and a rear end swap.
 

