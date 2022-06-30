Squeaky clutch noise and feeling

M

Mikey94

New Member
Jun 30, 2022
1
0
0
19
Luxembourg
Hey everyone, so I own a 1994 Mustang V6 and I recently did a couple pulls in it and I noticed that at high rpms the clutch pedal makes a weird squeaky noise and also feels weird and ngl it makes me worried about driving fast at all does anyone know what's up?
Btw I might add that the clutch pedal feels perfectly smooth and makes no weird noises below 3k rpms it's just at higher revs
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Clutch issues
Replies
0
Views
374
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mattpastran6
M
skiwesser11
Drivetrain New Ram Clutch and G Force gear set cable tension concerns.
Replies
1
Views
298
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Dan02gt
Dan02gt
1
Please help!
Replies
9
Views
357
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Oldmaverickman
O
C
Grindy/squeaky clutch pedal
Replies
10
Views
1K
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
08GT500
08GT500
S
Constant chirping noise from clutch/trans!!!
Replies
4
Views
1K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
GT4Lyfe
G
Top Bottom