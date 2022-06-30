Squeaky clutch noise and feeling

Hey everyone, so I own a 1994 Mustang V6 and I recently did a couple pulls in it and I noticed that at high rpms the clutch pedal makes a weird squeaky noise and also feels weird and ngl it makes me worried about driving fast at all does anyone know what's up?

Btw I might add that the clutch pedal feels perfectly smooth and makes no weird noises below 3k rpms it's just at higher revs