Squealing noise / creaky

J

Jamessandlin

New Member
Aug 17, 2020
12
0
1
22
Kentucky
So recently my 09 started squeaking on passenger side, so I’m assuming it’s suspension relation because if it even his the tiniest bump it does it, what’s the first thing I should check and what’s the best way to check it? Hoping it’s a bearing or something smaller and not the springs!

also the wheel creaks occasionally when I turn to the right ( definitely needs and alignment so that could be the cause also )
 

C

cbxer55

Active Member
Jan 25, 2020
242
49
38
59
Oklahoma
Mine does the creak thing as well. On the passenger side as well. Not even sure what it is. Mine even squeaks a little when the transmission shifts gears. But, if the front is creaking while turning the wheels, it's likely the ball joints are shot. My 98 Ranger was doing that, and sure enough the ball joints were badly shot. Had to rebuild the entire front end, new upper and lower control arms with ball joints and new inner and outer tie rod ends. Doesn't creak anymore. Damn Ford and they're putting front suspensions on with no fittings for greasing the parts. New parts have zerk fittings on everything.
 
