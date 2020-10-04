Squealing noise / creaky

Mine does the creak thing as well. On the passenger side as well. Not even sure what it is. Mine even squeaks a little when the transmission shifts gears. But, if the front is creaking while turning the wheels, it's likely the ball joints are shot. My 98 Ranger was doing that, and sure enough the ball joints were badly shot. Had to rebuild the entire front end, new upper and lower control arms with ball joints and new inner and outer tie rod ends. Doesn't creak anymore. Damn Ford and they're putting front suspensions on with no fittings for greasing the parts. New parts have zerk fittings on everything.