Squeeking noise at idle but it's not the belt or the pulleys

C

Chiper91

New Member
Sep 23, 2018
25
0
1
28
Miami, FL
98 GT with 124k miles

Recently I noticed a squeaking noise at idle. Imagine your typical belt or pulley squeak. However, I noticed today that the noise stops once I put my foot on the clutch pedal. Just putting the foot (or even pressing a finger on the pedal) is enough to make the noise go away. I don't even have to press the pedal for the noise to go away.
Initially I thought it was the release bearing or the pilot bearing but my entire transmission together with the bearings and the clutch were replaced. The squeaking noise was already present before the parts were replaced.
I do not know what it could be. The belt also was replaced relatively not long ago. Any suggestions would be appreciated.
 

