Squeezing out all that you can get from stock heads/intake

I know a couple folks run stock heads/intake and run in the 12's N/A. I've always wanted to do this simply to show it doesnt take aluminum and boost to run that fast. Can anyone break down how and whats the key roles in squeezing the most out of stock heads/intake. I'm working on a set of GT40P heads and explorer intake to boot, but want to be able to perform respectfully at the track just the way it is. The cars a normal bolt on car, tb, exhaust, etc. Any one care to explain for me. Thanks

I am using gt-40p heads on 302 cubes. I put larger valves and done very little port work. I am expecting high tens n/a and mid nines on the gas. note that this not a street legal car and class rules require a stock iron head
 
You want to run 12s with stock heads and intake?

Contact tmoss at tmoss porting to straighten your intake out.

Contact thumper of orange park to get your stock heads to flow.

Get every other imaginable (matching) bolt on known to man.

Have Jay at Camshaft Innovations get you a custom grind to maximize the benefits that tmoss and thumper make for your stock components and bolt ons.

And, there you have it.
 
!2s n/a and GT40's rocks!! Ported GT40s are even better!! port match the lower to the heads and that IS even better!! 12's in a Fox on the Iron E7s or GT40s are all over.. Even using the B303 cam and stock injecters... cool>>/?
Just me...................................

Thumper
 
well hopefully tommorow will work out, and i'll get my heads and intake.. off a 99 exploder 5.0. Those are definately p heads right? i know the markings, just i didnt want to pull apart a motor before my boss gave me the go ahead
 
CAMAROEATER01 said:
dont mean to jack the thread...

thumper with your worked heads, a B303 camshaft, and a tmoss or cobra intake you could still run the factory injectors? Would you have to get a fuel pressure regulator or anything such as that?
Click to expand...
i have what u listed and YES i have the adjustable regulator and 19s, it runs good. any more real modification i will need more fuel.
 
There is more to what's under the hood that makes great track times. I hear "I was running XX.xx with only _______ ________ and stock _________ . What they leave out is the other parts that got them there.

First of all, get the car to use the power it has. What good is a powerfull engine if you can't hook it? I have seen so many people who have to feather the throttle half way down the track and thier answer to getting better times is to get more power out of the engine.
Get some slicks or at least some decent rims and tires and a good suspension and that can make all the difference.
Then a good gear to manipulate the power the engine makes.

Also when drag racing, how about reduce how much your dragging down the track? Weight reduction as well as weight placment can have a great effect.

Most of all, learn how to drive it right! A 11 second car with a 15 second driver is only going to run 15's. Some people, I see them run and I feel sorry for the car's himilulation. They either take off like they are in a school zone with a cop on the other side of the intersection, or they start to spin and don't let off until the tires catch up and say "I can't get traction". If they ever have to drive in snow, I'm staying inside. Then some people they go to shift, you can count "one-two-three" before they get to the next gear. When the car is out of gear, it is not accelerating!
 
