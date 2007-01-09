Squeezing out all that you can get from stock heads/intake

There is more to what's under the hood that makes great track times. I hear "I was running XX.xx with only _______ ________ and stock _________ . What they leave out is the other parts that got them there.



First of all, get the car to use the power it has. What good is a powerfull engine if you can't hook it? I have seen so many people who have to feather the throttle half way down the track and thier answer to getting better times is to get more power out of the engine.

Get some slicks or at least some decent rims and tires and a good suspension and that can make all the difference.

Then a good gear to manipulate the power the engine makes.



Also when drag racing, how about reduce how much your dragging down the track? Weight reduction as well as weight placment can have a great effect.



Most of all, learn how to drive it right! A 11 second car with a 15 second driver is only going to run 15's. Some people, I see them run and I feel sorry for the car's himilulation. They either take off like they are in a school zone with a cop on the other side of the intersection, or they start to spin and don't let off until the tires catch up and say "I can't get traction". If they ever have to drive in snow, I'm staying inside. Then some people they go to shift, you can count "one-two-three" before they get to the next gear. When the car is out of gear, it is not accelerating!