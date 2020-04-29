Squiking noise and EXEDY FMK1026 Clutch

Servus

My Car makes a squiking noise after 1min of driving and only for 5min. The noise sounds like a Belt thet slips, but all Belts and Beltdriven part are fine. My Mechanik says, it could be the throwout barring. The noise only comes while driving it. Even on the lift and the car running in gear it doesnt appear.

If it´s the Clutch:
Does anyone know´s or heard something about the EXEDY FMK1026 Clutchkit from RockAuto.com ? Is it better or even worse then the OEM Clutch?
 
