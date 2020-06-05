Squishy first press on the brake pedal then solid.

Hey there. Have a 94 mustang GT I have been smashing away at, got it dirt cheap and have done more work than I care to admit to the car getting it road ready. I have ran into a weird situation. When I bought the car the previous owner said the brake pedal was soft on the first press then great after that, usually as if there is air in the system and the car had an abs light. He also said the master cylinder was replaced recently. Well I hooked it up to a scanner and it threw a voltage code for the ABS pump verified fuses and wiring and tested the pump, it was bad. I didn't want abs anyways so I bought a delete block from PRB. Installed it, bled the brakes and the master cylinder (not on the bench, the old rags and twisting method) and to my surprise, the pedal did the same thing as before. First press or two is squishy then it is great.



I thought I was an idiot and missed a leak or bled it poorly. Noticed the lines from the master were rusty, replaced them with high quality copper lines. Then proceeded to bleed then check the lines throughout the WHOLE entire brake system front to back. No leaks. Had a person pumping like crazy the whole time I searched (the better part of an hour)



So I rebled the brakes and master cylinder not once, not twice, but 5 times now and it's not getting better. I have cycled a GALLONS worth of brake fluid. If there is air in the system I am absolutely dumbfounded where it is getting in and there is NO leaks. I noticed there is a squishy noise coming from the master, sounds like air, but I have bled the thing 5 times, albeit not bench bled, but even if not perfect the symptom should have gotten a little better I would think, and I have never had an issue bleeding this way before. I also noticed the front brakes have amazing pressure, constant stream, but the rears shoot a stream for about half a second then just drip off the caliper in a steady line. I am running out of ideas other than the master being bad but it's a newer unit. Any help would be appreciated. Thanks.