got an open box deal off american muscle for 26$ shipped on a set of SR performance full length sub frame connectors. are they worth is? i don't plan to ever build it to some big power build or anything mostly for fun maybe a couple track days or strip days but nothing crazy. are they good enough or should i still get the MM set and not use SR. don't see much against them a lot of good enough thoughts but am curious if they are truly good enough or waste of time.