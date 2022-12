You have to love small town Oklahoma salvage yards. Got it for $75 with the dust cover and clutch fork. Will not be using the clutch fork, pivot ball, or dust cover as this will be used on a Tremec T-56 later down the road. Little oven cleaner and a good power washing will have the two layers of blue paint, engine oil, and clutch dust off of it and looking like new. The T-56 is way down the road but starting to gather the "cheap" parts now.