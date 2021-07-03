Hello,

I’m doing a ground up resto on a 90LX. It camevto me as a rolling chassis of a 4 cylinder, and was completely stripped down. I’m currently putting the new fuel system in and am laying down classic tube stainless steel fuel lines. They lay out fine on the under carriage, but when it comes around front through k member area, I’m not quite sure how it was routed from the factory. I also have a tubular k member on now so I don’t know how that affects it, if at all.

does anyone have or could snap a couple pictures of how the lines come from the underside and into the engine compartment? It would be most appreciated, as I can find any images online.



thanks in advance



BW