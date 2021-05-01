Stainless Works Headers and Exhaust

Cam Coppola

Cam Coppola

Member
Oct 23, 2017
36
5
18
51
Ontario, Canada
Hi All
Is any one using the Stainless Works headers and Redline Catback Exhaust with active exhaust on their 2015+ S550 Mustang GTs?

What are your thoughts?

Looking to buy complete kit for my 2021.

Pros and Cons appreciated.

TIA
 

