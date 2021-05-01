Stainless Works Headers and Exhaust

Cam Coppola
Hi All
Is any one using the Stainless Works headers and Redline Catback Exhaust with active exhaust on their 2015+ S550 Mustang GTs?
What are your thoughts?
Looking to buy complete kit for my 2021.
Pros and Cons appreciated.
TIA
