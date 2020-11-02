Stall advice

Looking for advice on stall speed for my 87 gt vert. Car is mostly stock. Only mods are mac direct replacement headers, o/r h pipe and super 44s. Also has 1.60 rr on stock e7 heads and stock cam. Aod trans freshly rebuilt with performance automatic street/strip valve body and 4:10s in the rear. Car is daily driven so dont wanna go to crazy but want to have a decent launch. Also looking into aluminum driveshaft and hi rev governer to help rev out a bit longer since the gears make the shifts early. Any suggestions on stall speeds will be greatly appreciated. Thanks in advance!