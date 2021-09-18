Engine Stalling and then no start? 86 5.0

nchapman_42

New Member
Sep 17, 2021
Missouri
Hey Guys! I have a 1986 Mustang LX 5.0. I will drive the car around and it will drive just fine and then about 10 minutes into the drive the car will just shut off and won't start. It will crank but the RPM gauge stays stuck on 0 and it will just crank forever. It also does it when it is just idling in the driveway. It will turn back on after I let it sit for a couple of hours. I have brand new plugs, wires, distributor cap and rotor, ignition coil, all-new engine sensors, new ignition switch, and key cylinder. When I run the codes all I get is a charcoal canister code(its not hooked up currently) and a RPM out of range/too low. I've tried just about everything and am starting to get annoyed with it. Any suggestions or fixes? Thanks!
 

General karthief

Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
I agree with noobz and I'll add try to find a motorcraft or standard brand, I keep an extra around just for testing.
Come to think of it someone around here has a tfi tester write up.
 
manicmechanic007

Active Member
Sep 26, 2017
ncchapman42
TFI most common Zero rpm out of tach could be the stator
See post in other tech about running car with bad TFI
 
