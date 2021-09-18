Hey Guys! I have a 1986 Mustang LX 5.0. I will drive the car around and it will drive just fine and then about 10 minutes into the drive the car will just shut off and won't start. It will crank but the RPM gauge stays stuck on 0 and it will just crank forever. It also does it when it is just idling in the driveway. It will turn back on after I let it sit for a couple of hours. I have brand new plugs, wires, distributor cap and rotor, ignition coil, all-new engine sensors, new ignition switch, and key cylinder. When I run the codes all I get is a charcoal canister code(its not hooked up currently) and a RPM out of range/too low. I've tried just about everything and am starting to get annoyed with it. Any suggestions or fixes? Thanks!