Stalling while turning

W

Wisstang

New Member
Sep 5, 2020
2
0
1
26
Wisconsin
I have a 95 mustang h/c/I. SCT BA2600 calibrated for accel 36lb injectors. 340lph fuel pump and adjustable fuel pressure regulator.

All these parts are new as of 200 miles ago. My car has developed an issue stalling when turning at low speeds or if turning hard and not moving but with the clutch in and no gas. This seems to happen hot or cold. The RPMs will just drop instantly and the car shuts off. Sometimes pressing the gas while it happens can save it. IAC has been replaced with no luck. Each time it stalls it seems to correlate with turning. It is worth with AC on. At idle turning the wheel hard does drop the RPM.

Hoping for any input on what could possibly cause this behavior.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
T Car stalls while making a right turn (Electrical) 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
2 theft light fast flashing while driving loss of power stall 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
B 2001 3.8 L V6 - Stalling while driving SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
C Any idea why my engine sometimes stalls while shifting gears? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
doubletap4311 02 GT stalling while rolling SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
R stalls once in a while out when in gear waiting for a light SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
A Stalling while in drive... SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
red05bullitgt How to best avoid stalling/drifting from a dead spot while on a steep hill ? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 28
sdenorscia Car is stalling while using Cruise Control 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
L FORD CARS STALLING WHILE DRIVING! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
D Car stalls and won't start up for a while Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
D Stalling Problem, While on the gas 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
C Car Stalls Randomly While Being Driven Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
FastA$$89Vert Car stalls while driving down road HELP! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
PDHSB Cammed 01 GT running lean, slow acceleration. Stalling when shifting into gear. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
Q 95 mustang GT misfire stalling no codes 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 13
J Engine New Manifold nightmare idle and stall 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
J 351W stalls at traffic lights 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
T Car Stalling OUT 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
Dans30250 Motor stalls when turning and stopping Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
B Hesitation and Stalling Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
trlps_ Fuel Pump causing stalling? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
G Engine 1993 GT keeps stalling after 30 seconds to a minute when sitting Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
R Engine Engine stalls after running 10 minuter Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
K Traction Control Wont work ( I stall burning out ): ) 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
T Engine Foxbody idling surging and stalling Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
G Engine New AC. Stalling when steering Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
JayMoney4Twenty Running/starting/stalling issue. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
5 Crankshaft or camshaft position sensor? Car stalls. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
S Engine Warm stall out Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
P Info for 05-09 Mustang GT owners who have experienced total power loss (dead stalls) after 1-2 hours of hwy driving 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
White Wolf Drivetrain Stall Speed on New Converter 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 0
S Idle issues, missfire, backfire, stalling 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 30
M '90 gt stalling issues 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
O 2000 plus stall converter. Help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
G Engine Car running rich stalling out Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
W 98 gt running sluggish/stalls SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 12
1 Help Diagnosing a 302 that backfires through the carb only under load, sometimes stalls. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
0 Backfire and stall, won’t crank 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
WildFire07 Engine Engine Stalls with AC on 2007 Mustang GT 4.6L 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 20
Onesick99GT Low rpm stalling fix 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Onesick99GT Speedometer Not Working Fix SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
M Engine Car stalls when going to a stop with the AC on Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 55
D Engine intermitent problem with stalling and torque converter locking up Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
ppartain Electrical Random Stall Scenario 1992 LX 5.0 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
S Engine Car Randomly Stalls SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
TomOsiris Stalling between shifts, burning smell, check engine light 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
A Bogs and Stalls When Hawt!!!! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
M Progress Thread 2003 Mach stalls SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
EZ123 89 LX stall out and strange idle Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
Similar threads
Top Bottom