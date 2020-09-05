Stalling while turning

I have a 95 mustang h/c/I. SCT BA2600 calibrated for accel 36lb injectors. 340lph fuel pump and adjustable fuel pressure regulator.



All these parts are new as of 200 miles ago. My car has developed an issue stalling when turning at low speeds or if turning hard and not moving but with the clutch in and no gas. This seems to happen hot or cold. The RPMs will just drop instantly and the car shuts off. Sometimes pressing the gas while it happens can save it. IAC has been replaced with no luck. Each time it stalls it seems to correlate with turning. It is worth with AC on. At idle turning the wheel hard does drop the RPM.



Hoping for any input on what could possibly cause this behavior.