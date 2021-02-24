Suspension Standard length sfc vs full length

derek1993

Sep 13, 2020
Already have standard length sfc welded in (round - done by previous owner). Worth it to remove and replace with full length?
Side question, any requirements for a project/build thread? (Besides the obvious)
Thanks
 

John Dirks Jr

there is enough sticking out to grab on to
Convertible needs all the help it can get stiffening up the body since there's no roof structure to hold things together. I say go full length MM. They also have the bracket's that stabilize the seats. Convertible is also supposed to have a crossbar that goes from the radiator support to the k-member and further back to body under the foot well. Also, make sure nobody removed the front bumper support that goes under the bumper cover. People strip all kinds of important things to try and loose weight. They ruin a car for minimal gains in weight loss. It gets quite silly
 
mikestang63

I've put these on every fox body I've owned. Just bought another set for the 86 from LMR

1614223148862.png
 
Cheapskate207

If you could, please update this thread. I contemplated doing the same swap in my coupe but decided against it. I’d be interested in hearing your results.
 
there is enough sticking out to grab on to
Cheapskate207 said:
If you could, please update this thread. I contemplated doing the same swap in my coupe but decided against it. I’d be interested in hearing your results.
I'll tell you what I noticed after installing full length sub frame connectors. Before installing them, when the rear tires would loose traction under power, the rear end would usually kick to one side as the wheels were spinning. With the subs installed, the rear tendency to kick to the side is substantially reduced. To me it indicates the more rigid body structure is not flexing as much under power. It will still break traction but when it does, it definitely tracks straighter.
 
limp

Would it be best to have all of the drivetrain in the car before installing SFC's? My engine/transmission is out and I wonder if the lack of there installed weight would "tweak" the car differently for the weld in?
Second question... I would think the powdercoated SFC's would be ruined after welding them in?? Any experience or recommendations to go plain or Powdercoated??
 
