Convertible needs all the help it can get stiffening up the body since there's no roof structure to hold things together. I say go full length MM. They also have the bracket's that stabilize the seats. Convertible is also supposed to have a crossbar that goes from the radiator support to the k-member and further back to body under the foot well. Also, make sure nobody removed the front bumper support that goes under the bumper cover. People strip all kinds of important things to try and loose weight. They ruin a car for minimal gains in weight loss. It gets quite silly