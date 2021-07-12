Stangnet gets an AWARD!

Unfortunately, the award is just from me! But seriously, I want to put this out there.

Y'all know I finally bought me a 2006 Honda CR-V to drive daily. It's a nice inexpensive ride. But it still needs repairs at times. I've been on the mustang forums since day one. I know what to expect. But I'm new to the Honda forums. One would think that they were merely the same as Stangnet but with Honda info... Right? Absolutely not!

Let me give a couple cut and paste actual responses.

Keep in mind these forums are divided into chassis, body, drive train, etc. So you'd think in the engine forum you could ask and get help with tech regarding engine matters...



Poster: "hey, can someone tell me the torque specs on the second gen CR-V valve cover? "

Actual response: "that info is in a shop manual...You should have one."

Another response: "I have the manual. It's on page 156 for your reference"

Op: "well do you mind telling me what it is?"

Response: "I paid for the manual and it's a copyright infringement to share"



That's right. If you even share a picture of any manual or info you will get banned. Here's another one.....



Poster: "I got a p0661 code on my Honda. It's says IMRC valve. Can someone tell me which sensor triggered this code because it's vague."

Actual answer: "Stop using those stupid code readers and take the vehicle to a Honda dealership like you are supposed to do."



The "like you are supposed to do" really got me. I could go on. The entire forum is like that. I can fix anything on my vehicles but it's nice sometimes to see others approach to things. I kinda thought that's what "tech forums" were for.



My point is, I have zero confidence in anything they say. One day on any of those places makes you thankful for the resources we have on here. We make it a point to share info and help people. I was so hoping there would be a forum for Hondas like this one.



So thanks to everyone who has ever been a part of making this forum a great, dependable and friendly place to learn and laugh.