StangNet's 1986 GT Project - The Mustang that started in all!

We are currently restoring our 1986 Mustang GT. This is the original Mustang that I rode in back in 1987. This car belonged to my cousin and now I am the proud owner.

project-86-interior-8.jpg


I will be posting some updates during the restoration process for you guys to review.

Enjoy!
Body is painted!

The Mustang was in bad need of a total refresh... body time!

  • We stripped the interior and all the exterior attachments.
    IMG_3696.JPG


  • Gave her freshly painted door jams
    IMG_3721.JPG


  • Rebuilt the rusted rear deck from 2 and made one.
    IMG_3805.JPG


  • We also removed the lead at the A &B pillars and filled with All-Metal
    (for those that do not know, new modern plastic paints do not breathe, and the lead will stiff off gas. Visit...
Interior Color Change

When I started this project, I wanted to keep it completely original, including all colors. I worked for a few months collecting all the needed items in Canyon Red, the interior color of this 1986, however not very many of the new restoration parts and materials were close the original color. It's not that they do not try, it's just a hard color to match. Sourcing materials needed to color match a 28 year old car, not easy, and not red.

I decided to drop that plan and go with the interior...
madspeed said:
What's the plan for her?
Well I plan this one to be my DD. Once I have all the interior and body done, I'll work a bit on the suspension staying as close as I can to stock. The engine bay will probably just be a nice crate motor from Ford Racing and I will keep it looking stock but will take liberty in dressing up the engine bay. ;)
 
Fixed. It works now. Earlier I couldn't link over either.
 
Yes, I need to post a few updates, being alone building out the new shop has taken quite a bit of time. The body is done and need to finish the interior.

The exterior is finished minus the hood decal, let me get some photos posted. Pics to be posted right after this post..

The StangNet mancave! :O

IMG_4923.JPG
 
FOX GT Molding Refurb

For the early FOX GT's that run the GT Embossed side molding, there are no buy 'new' replacements. I imagine this is due to copyright issues with the Ford 'GT' logo. Our's were in pretty rough shape but decided to tackle them and see how 'new' we could make them. Quite pleased with the final look.

IMG_4196.JPG


The ones on this car had been painted with Black trim paint covering the entire molding. Not sure what approach to take to save the GT part, I just went to town...
Exterior Resto and Finish

The cars trim and exterior has been completed.

IMG_4236.JPG


From Late Model Restoration we used:

Headlights
Ford Logos
Front Turn Signals
Front Side Markers
Rear Deck 'Mustang GT' Decal
Door Lock Set / Black
Cowl Cover
5.0 Side Emblems

Restored:

All metal trim
Mirrors
Rear tail lights
Some moldings

All metal moldings were removed and painted. The trim on the car had been painted several times. To get it looking as new as possible we removed all the metal...
So not to be rude, but I was kinda thinking there would be pics in this thread of an '86 GT, but all I'm seeing is bunch of links to little mini threads I have to dip in and out of... Maybe the Gila thread has us all spoiled these days.
 
95BlueStallion said:
So not to be rude, but I was kinda thinking there would be pics in this thread of an '86 GT, but all I'm seeing is bunch of links to little mini threads I have to dip in and out of... Maybe the Gila thread has us all spoiled these days.
Up above click on the updates tab and it will list all of them in order outside the discussion part of the resource.

This way all updates are in order and the discussion is contained herein. In a normal thread of say 40 pages all the builders posts are intermingled within a discussion. This should make it easier to follow the build progress outside the thread.

Make sure to subscribe to the Resource and you will get update emails.

I am hoping some others will try posting their Builds as a Resource type post then members will get the hang and flow of the system.

:)
 
