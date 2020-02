horse sence said: the Dynacorn 65-66 doors are pretty nice and fit well but the fenders do not fit to the doors.instead of having a slight curve in the middle they are almost sraitght so the middle will have to be ground and rewelded. right now there is a gap at the top and bottom about a 1/4 inch, but touch in the middle. and the inner bracing is not welded in it is only crimped in. were the 67 fenders any better? Click to expand...

The driver side door was lined up pretty good with the quarter and the rocker... we did a lot of fender work because these fenders were from CDC when the sold off the kit to me, I think they are both Scott Drake fenders. The passenger door was all out of shape. They matched the fenders ok, had to do a little tugging here and there... but it was basically twisted wrong. Also the inner B column was out of whack where the door seals would go.My body man uses a hammer and a block of wood a lot!