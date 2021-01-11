Hey whats good my people!?



My name is Aa-ron, and ive only ever owned mustangs. My first was a black 97 convertible, second is a black 04 convertible, and third is a silver coupe. All manual, flowmasters, aftermarket wheels, badass radios, and still have the black 04 and silver 03. Im trying to keep the tradition alive and keep my stangs running, its how my father and i bond, anything else and we fist fight over it. Im having some trouble with my most sentimental car, black 04 (black sunshine), and id appreciate any help! Thanks for having me! Stangs till death!