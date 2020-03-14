Start up help

Ok so long story short my winter project snowballed and I ended up with a completely new combo. Was planning on just a turbo and fuel system but it turned into much more and I could use some help getting it fired up. My combo is 70mm 0n3 kit with a dumped exhaust, tw170s, performer rpm2 manifold, 80# S.E.P. injectors and a FTI custom cam. I'll attach a previous file from the car last year that worked well. TIA.