I have a 91 347 stroker vortech Supercharged. The cars running 42lb injectors and a Holley Terminator x. I just installed the terminator and did the base tune on the hand held and all the readings on the Holley are right. The car won't start without throttle and stay running. The car requires 20% throttle and you have to keep it at 1500 RPM for it to idle and as soon as you let off the throttle the car dies. Looking for any input

Thanks