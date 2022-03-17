I replaced the original 1 wire starter on my 89 with the newer style 2 wire mini starter similar to the late 93 and up. The original 4-8 gauge power wire (not sure on the exact size) from the starter solenoid isn’t quite long enough to reach the new mounting location on starter and also pretty corroded. Since I am running a new 10 gauge trigger wire I figured I would run a new 4 gauge power wire as well to fix the problem. My question is, should I put a fusible link on the new 4 gauge wire I’m going to run and if so what size(8 gauge link)? I’ve read that putting an inline 150 amp fuse wouldn’t work because of the initial amp spikes up to 300-500. I wanted to get some thoughts on what to do.