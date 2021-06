Hi all, I've been fixing up a '90 LX 302 and have been having issues with starters. The starter gear is getting chewed up and worn down over time (see picture), is very loud to start, and makes a very loud metal grinding noise when the car starts. I'm on my second starter now, which I bought used from an autowrecker, and the same problem is happening. Flywheel looks fine to my eyes... Any ideas on what my problem might be?Thanks in advance!