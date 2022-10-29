Hello everyone, New to this page here.

I have a 1990 Mustang 5.0 ( manual T-5)

I just replaced the starter with a brand new SVE high torque mini starter from LMR. I also put in a new fender mount solenoid.

When I go to start the car, it makes a loud rubbing / grinding noise. It’s not the same noise as when the starter is grinding on the teeth, so I’m thinking maybe it’s rubbing it somehow. I don’t know what else to try. The car cranked PERFECTLY the first 2 times I tried to start the car right after I installed the new starter. After the 3rd time it started making a weird grinding / rubbing noise.

Any suggestions? I was Told that it could be my distributor gear that’s broke, I’m not getting enough power to the starter to make the bendix gear fully engage and I’ve heard that the starter is bad. I don’t know what to do, I’m in Phoenix/ Glendale, Az & cannot find a shop or individual that can help because I bought the parts.

BELOW IS A VIDEO OF WHAT THE NOISE IT MAKES. If the video doesn’t work, I have a video on my Instagram @jjaaywoz

THANK YOU! I’ll keep everyone updated