Starter having hard time to start causing my starter to stay on

Creomod

Creomod

Active Member
Sep 14, 2018
151
15
28
41
San Antonio,Texas
Ok it keeps happening to me,I just replaced starter solonid and a new old school starter I’m having some issue I can’t figure out. I also just replaced distributor with a dynomat. Haven’t had any issues in the past good battery,good sve 130 amp alternator I also swapped fuel relay and this time car was struggling to turn on was cranking slower then it started but I heard a loud sound like fly wheel starter spinning hitting I turned car off but the starter kept cranking to where wires were smoking I couldn’t get to tools quicker enough so I just yanked the wires at the battery.They got hot. I’m sure the car could’ve caught on fire I haven’t removed the starter I’m sure it’s toast and the solonid but what do you think could be causing something like this? I have a msd box I took it off and it seems to struggle after I get from point a to point b.I also changed the ignition wires about year ago(at the steering wheel)like I said it fires right up but point a to b something happens as if something gets hot and acts up. Problem has been going on for a while about the sputtering and car no start with other distributors so I bought a new one this time. The other distributor was getting me to work but I couldn’t step on it because sometimes it would sputter and it feels bad when it happens.I have checked a lot of things maybe someone up here has experienced something like this or what could cause something like this?
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


TIGGER

TIGGER

Founding Member
Mar 6, 2000
560
70
69
Portland, OR
Visit site
3 Years ago or so, I was rewiring the Amps in my Saleen. I ran a new power wire and when I was connecting the new amp wire back to the starter solenoid I cracked the post. I believe this was the original one to the car. I went to the Autozone and picked another one up so I could move the car. After a week or so, it started sticking randomly so I bought a motorcraft one from Rockauto. Once it came I took the other one back. The new motorcraft stuck too. I got another replacement morotcraft from Rock auto and that one stuck too. I never had issues with the original solenoid sticking so I went to pick and pull and got 3 original ones from the late 80's early 90's and put one of those on and have not had issues since. No more sticking. I have two more for back up. The new solenoids these days appear to be garbage.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

1
Starter, Solenoid, Clutch Safety Switch, OR??
Replies
26
Views
710
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
F
electrical smoke when starting
Replies
22
Views
969
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
forango
F
Creomod
Electrical Stater relay made starter stay on
Replies
21
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Creomod
Creomod
A
1995 5.0 Issues
Replies
26
Views
888
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
V
Electrical 88 GT with 91 harness, no crank and low voltage on starter wire at ignition switch
Replies
5
Views
333
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom