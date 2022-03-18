Starter having hard time to start causing my starter to stay on

Ok it keeps happening to me,I just replaced starter solonid and a new old school starter I’m having some issue I can’t figure out. I also just replaced distributor with a dynomat. Haven’t had any issues in the past good battery,good sve 130 amp alternator I also swapped fuel relay and this time car was struggling to turn on was cranking slower then it started but I heard a loud sound like fly wheel starter spinning hitting I turned car off but the starter kept cranking to where wires were smoking I couldn’t get to tools quicker enough so I just yanked the wires at the battery.They got hot. I’m sure the car could’ve caught on fire I haven’t removed the starter I’m sure it’s toast and the solonid but what do you think could be causing something like this? I have a msd box I took it off and it seems to struggle after I get from point a to point b.I also changed the ignition wires about year ago(at the steering wheel)like I said it fires right up but point a to b something happens as if something gets hot and acts up. Problem has been going on for a while about the sputtering and car no start with other distributors so I bought a new one this time. The other distributor was getting me to work but I couldn’t step on it because sometimes it would sputter and it feels bad when it happens.I have checked a lot of things maybe someone up here has experienced something like this or what could cause something like this?