Starter Issue or Electrical

For the past couple years I have always noticed every few starts was kinda weak. Finally this week I have been having super slow cranks, borderline not starting at all. How should I determine whether this is a starter issue or more an electrical/ground issue? Where are all the grounds and places I should check?



For what its worth I also have a parasitic draw I was planning on diagnosing this weekend as well, thought it was my radio, but maybe it is starter related.