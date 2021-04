If the starter turns, but the Bendix does not stay kicked out and engaged, I would remove and bench test the starter. If you are jumping power from the big, hot side terminal to the trigger small terminal, that’s (akwardly) testing the solenoid. If a Ford starter relay (aka solenoid) fails, it’s likely to weld the points stuck (and keep starting) or not work at all. The GM and the mini all in one set up is a different story.