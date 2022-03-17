Starter Relay Issues

I have an 86 5.0, one day the car stop working and the interior lights would turn on when I opened the door and when I put the key in the ignition it lose all power and wouldn't turn on for about an hour. I got the battery tested and works good, the alternator is new and traced it to my starter solenoid only getting about 3 volts. I have a new starter solenoid in the car now but it still isn't getting any power to the inside of the car. Won't jump start. When I was testing the starter solenoid originally I disconnected everything from it including the battery and put it back to gather and the interior lights started turning on and I could try turning the car, this is when I found out it was only getting 3 volts. Now with the new solenoid, nothing is happening again. I'm pretty stuck, any help is appreciated.