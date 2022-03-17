Starter Relay Issues

Sep 27, 2021
I have an 86 5.0, one day the car stop working and the interior lights would turn on when I opened the door and when I put the key in the ignition it lose all power and wouldn't turn on for about an hour. I got the battery tested and works good, the alternator is new and traced it to my starter solenoid only getting about 3 volts. I have a new starter solenoid in the car now but it still isn't getting any power to the inside of the car. Won't jump start. When I was testing the starter solenoid originally I disconnected everything from it including the battery and put it back to gather and the interior lights started turning on and I could try turning the car, this is when I found out it was only getting 3 volts. Now with the new solenoid, nothing is happening again. I'm pretty stuck, any help is appreciated.
 

Mustang5L5

Feb 18, 2001
I'm assuming you have 12V at the battery?

In that case, this is a sign of a bad/corroded connection. Either your battery terminals/cables are junk/dirty, or the grounds are dirty
 
7991LXnSHO

Sep 1, 2010
This should help.
No Crank Checklist

No Crank checklist for 5.0 Mustangs Revised 24-Oct-2013 to update voltage drop figures. No crank, slow crank and stuck starter solenoid problems have the same root causes – low battery voltage and poor connections. For that reason, they are...
