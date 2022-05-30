Starter Solenoid Burned Out / Constant 12 volts on "S" Post

Hey everyone

Start: Car was running fine, I decided to change out the engine wiring harness (it was looking a little tired). Now I have a number of issues.

1. Solenoid: I have a constant 12 volts on the solenoid "S" post, this is true even when the key is not inserted. I believe that I should only have 12 volts on the "S" post at crank, 0 volts after that.
2. Solenoid: The solenoid is always active, so I removed the positive cable to the battery, any time it is attached the starter attempts to start the engine. Note the key is NOT inserted.
3. Solenoid: With the battery disconnected I turned my meter to ohms and found that the solenoid is shorted; hence the starter is always attempting to start the motor.
4. Ignition Switch: Purchased and installed a new ignition switch.

This is what I think I need to do
1. Replace the solenoid
2. Reconnect the positive side of the battery

My problem is basically that I believe that I will burn out the new solenoid if I don't first fix the 12 volts from the ignition.

Does anyone have any idea why I have 12 volts at the solenoid "S" post?
 

Do you still have power at the 'S' wire with key off with the new ignition switch? (Not key switch)
Yes I think the solenoid needs replacing, just my opinion in general, you don't say year/make/model vehicle you have.
 
