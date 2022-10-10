My first post.

My car is a Factory five cobra with a 5.0 and 5 speed. I Just installed a Stinger Pimp ECM.The car ran great but all of a sudden it started to cut out. As I would start to pull over it would turn back on and continued to do it.When I got home I started it again and could hear the starter was still engaged. I checked some posts here and found the ignition switch problem. I pulled the switch and found the clips were loose as in the post. I figured the contacts were coming apart causing both problems.

I got a new switch and installed it, Same problem. With all the crappy Chinese parts around I tried another switch. Same thing. I checked the starter solenoid and it check OK. Since it was 30 years old, I replaced it anyway. Any Ideas?

Thanks in advance for any help.