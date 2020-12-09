Starting a build looking for insight!

Hey All,



thanks in the future for any responses and knowledge.



I have a 94 Gt, which I am currently building,



I am going with an Anderson N-41 Cam, RPM 2 INTAKE, 75MM TB, 24# INJECTORS AND MAF TO PAIR, WALBRO 155 FUEL PUMP, 4.10S IN THE REAR, BBK LONGTUBES, ROLLER ROCKERS AND STOCK BUT BRAND NEW LIFTERS.



My block is currently at the shop getting machined// .30 over with new pistons and deeper notches (hypereutetic) so a 306.



Stock lift is like .498 area I believe and the Anderson cam is only a .515 lift, as well the stock pistons are supposed to be good for .550 lift so with these new pistons and cam I dont believe I'll be running into PTV clearance issues. Will of course still clay/check it.



I am looking for answers on heads!



How are the enforcers??? AFR valvetrain that actually is safe till 6k rpms for a 1/3 of the price is nice...currently they are on sale on TRE for only $350 each, around 257 CFM. All great things, but I haven't seen a ton of reviews on them.



I was originally going to go with the flotek 180s but backed out because 220cfm and springs only rated for 5600 rpm. I don't feel like floating a valve not that I'm going to be revving the piss out it because its going to a street car for low end torque not high horsie track.



I've heard awesome reviews for the Promaxx heads and they are a nice 265cfm for just under $900, also scared of quality and I don't know what rpm the springs are good for.



The renegades of course are awesome at around 286cfm, great valvetrain and cnc castings all around but its hard to bring my self to spend $1700 plus on them.





What is your opinion on the Enforcer heads? and if not those as option tell me yours and the reason because I'd love to hear because I'm at a loss for which heads to get.





Oh and the final reason of all of this? My goal and end game is 350whp. That's my reason for asking. Which I believe I have the setup to make it there. Just needs some tweaking.



THANKS! Max.