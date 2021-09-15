Hi all! I have owned my car for almost 2 years and daily drove it for a little over a year before I decided to start working on it. My goal is to make it into a nice street car doing a little bit of drag stuff for fun. I’m 18 and I have never worked on any car before this one and I have literally zero mechanical knowledge but I have a love for foxes and this hopefully going to be the start towards a career of doing things like this. I am making this progress thread more as motivation to me to keep pushing on and kind of a cool story to look back on, so I don’t care if nobody reads it.



Because I experienced some overheating issues I decided to completely revamp the cooling system. I installed a new water pump, thermostat and housing, and now I am working on installing an aluminum radiator and electric cooling fan as well as all new hoses. However, after about a week of my car being in the garage, I have run into a pretty big problem: rats. I went to go drop the radiator in today and heard scurrying around underneath the grate below the windshield. I put up a rat trap that we have, but I know there is at least more than 1. Any tips on how to get them out? I am so frustrated I really just wanna call the exterminator to deal with it. Thanks for reading guys, will update you on next post.