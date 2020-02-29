91 GT convertible.. Been sitting for a while. But have never had this issue with other (fox) projects being dormant.. First problem, everything looks great at the starting relay.. but Im not getting the ground from the computer and the (inertia bypassed) pump does not run. (problem 1). HAVE a new pump, fuel filter and I get 40-42 lbs of pressure at the test valve, with the jumper wire to the diagnostic port.. I also have spark at the coil and plugs..

Fuel pressure and spark should give me enough to at least move the car. with the jumper, so I can dig in.. Turns over but wont start. Ideas?