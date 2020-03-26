Engine Starting Issue

1989LXFOX

1989LXFOX

Jan 19, 2018
Hello all,

I hope everyone is staying healthy and safe! I recently posted a thread about questions about an alternator fitment. Is it possible for a one year old battery to be so dead that it cannot be jumped? I thought i was having alternator issues, but now I am not sure that the issues I was having are related to my alternator (was upgraded to a 100amp by a previous owner).
While I am not ruling out the alternator, I tried to jump my car after it had sat in my unheated garage for the last 6-7 months and I couldnt get it started. I let it sit for a while too. At first I would get clicks, then all power left. Then after leaving it for a while, I would get a very slow chug chug then nothing, I even had someone in the other car reving the engine. I was getting the battery to about 11.6 volts
My questions are:
1. Can a battery to be to dead to jump?
2. The car should start, even with a bad alternator right?
3. I realize this may be the starter, but shouldnt I be able to even jump the car?

I am trying to figure out if I need a new battery as well as everything else. The battery in there is only about a year old. Initially I thought that I needed a new alternator because it wouldnt start on it own. I was able to jump it to get it started last time I drove it (about 6-7 months)

Thanks in advance
 

