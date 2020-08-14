Starting issues

Random question, but if I accidentally rewired the brake light switch pigtail on my car the wrong way, would that cause my car to not start? And would it keep me from shifting out of park?



I just swapped out the ccrm and the fuel pump driver module, I can hear the pump hum in accessory but it won't turn over when I crank. Wonder if it's an electrical issue or maybe a massive clog in the fuel filter. No way to check that though because my fuel rail has no Schrader valve. I also checked all the fuses and they look ok. Any help troubleshooting is appreciated, thank you.