starts, but shuts off immediately or wount start at all.

I live in Boston . My dad's mustang 1990 gt located in TN 12,000 away from boston where i live.



thew car has: shorties,

h-pipe with hiflow cat's

Flowmasters

March ram air intake but no scoop under the front bumper (came off in the highway)



This car is in TN and he is not computer literate enough to post on here.



He had a local shop tune it up due to what sounded like a backfire when reved and engine was cold (so he describes it to me over the fon)



PROBLEM:

1 the tune up never fixed the backfire my dad told me, and the shop told him to bring it back next week. The poor thing failed to stay running for my dad at all the next day. My dad told me that sometimes the engine would turn but not stay running. A friend of his looked at it and if you hold the key in a certain position it will let the engine run but if you let go of the ignition it will shut off.



When key is rotated to forward possition the engine starts but shuts off immediately sometimes fails to start at all. Haynes manual sttributes this to three problems, 1. is faulty electrical connections at the distributor, coil or alternator. 2. is insuficient fuel reaching the injectors. 3. is a vaccum leak at the gasket surface of the fuel injection unit.



This week I'm gonna go through the manual and try to issolate the problem further, I had to stop yesterday because I had been wirking on this issue for a few hours over the fon with my dad but hadn't gone through the manual like I should have.



So far I had my dad replace the ignition switch with a an aftermarket one from advanced and a new cylinder and key for the ignition also. The problem still persists.









I would appreciate any input you guys may have, I've had it up to the walls with this problem over the fon.



Thanks guys.