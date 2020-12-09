Ok guys I really need some help. I have a 1989 mustang 302 I did a wire tuck/extend harness on the connectors at the mass air flow pass side and drivers side the connecters that go to starter solenoid I also bought a msd distrutor from eBay /msd eBay store that I’ve never used. I was going to turn on car and set total timing but it would just crank no start..... But the starter kept starting for like 30 sec. I was panicking cuz it wouldn’t turn off, I took out key Didn’t know where the hell the wrench was to take battery terminal off.Took it off immediately 30 sec or so. Soo I had a motor craft relay 2 years old. Installed new one today and starter didn’t turn on this time so yes the starter solenoid went bad. But before I attempt to start the car again I’d really like to know what could’ve caused the solonid to stay stuck open /starter running? I don’t want that to happen to me again My car won’t start so if my problem is the distributor bad or coil can the that cause the solonid to stick on/open? Battery charged,it has spark at least at the battery terminals not sure if that’s considered “having spark”?Plus I did relocate that solonid to the inner wheel well outer fender apron. Not sure if that is a good grounding spot read something about it should be mounted to fender apron chassis.Can this cause my starter to stay on but no car on?Coukd it be lots of power going to it at once? I’m using a old style Ford starter new got it yesterday, new 130 amp alternator with 4 g wire by the way at that alternator connection there is a green wire I believe that goes to a fuse link that has nowhere to connect to. Also installed sve electric fans maybe too many mods at one time and didn’t do one at a time to make sure everything went smoothly but I did follow lmr vids on these upgrades to a tee with exeption of that green wire.I know it’s a lot but please someone help any input is appreciated