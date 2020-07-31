Stationed Overseas and Want to Restore 66 Stang for Wife for 25th Anniversary

Hello Forum,



I am over in Japan and have my wife’s first car that we moved and kept through our marriage. Next year is our 25th anniversary and I want to restore the pony to drive next year when back in the states on vacation. As I am overseas, I need to contract or pro-shop out most, if not all the work and am not rich. I am not worried about all original numbers car and this is more of a restomod type fix.



Currently have a 2+2 Coupe, 200CI Motor, T4 tranny, Drum brakes, was vinyl top hard roof, bubbling in rear QP’s, passenger seat is gone, window gears do not work…. But it does still run and move.



I am waffling on the motor….



I know rust and body need some work.



I want to also do the following for sure:



Upgrade the tranny to have AOD



Upgrade to 4wheel disc brakes



Add AC to car



Modern wire harness for whatever I put in it



Upgrade all lighting



Power window and doors lock



Hydraulic shock, not springs for hood & trunk



New interior



New glass



Paint (w/GT Stripes)



Install better fuel tank or rear fire wall (my wife will not drive it after realizing they do not have them and read it could burn you or a baby, I am not kidding)



Remote start, and potentially an electrical shock option if a rioter got to close.



The car is near Seattle, WA and I have a budget in mind, but just not sure where to start.



Ideas are helpful and I will research this further.