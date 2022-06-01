Steeda Firewall adjuster

D

dropteeth

New Member
Apr 25, 2022
14
1
3
43
Ottawa
Hi Guys,
Ive searched videos and instructions but havent had any luck looking for my answer- the adjuster doesnt fit through the firewall (mount you bolt in sits flush so the indent wont go through the firewall) did any of you who have installed this run into this problem?
sda-555-7021_xl.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Rear Cobra Caliper Brake Cable install (5 LUG UPGRADE)
Replies
20
Views
779
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
nickyb
nickyb
B
Bracket fitment for a Powermaster 150amp 1-wire alternator in a 3.8L
Replies
5
Views
369
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
chrlsful
C
79pace
Engine Rocker Noise after Aluminum heads and 1 piece CM Pushrods
Replies
17
Views
432
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Monkeybutt2000
M
393LX
CLUTCH NIGHTMARES
Replies
19
Views
820
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
sav22rem22
Drivetrain Adjustable clutch cable?
Replies
13
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
Top Bottom