Located in Clayton, NC 27527. $90 shipped. 1994-2004. Brand New.Here is what Steeda says,HPS - High Performance Street disc brake pads are world renowned for increasing stopping power on your street legal vehicle. Increasing the performance of your vehicles braking system is easy when you choose Hawk Performance's HPS braking compound. This unique Ferro-Carbon formula was developed for street performance using the safety and quality of Aerospace and Motorsports severe-duty friction technology.The High Performance Street compound offers a higher coefficient of friction over stock brake pads and can provide you 20-40% more stopping power and higher resistance to brake fade than most standard replacement pads. Less fade means you will have a highly durable brake pad with less brake dust.All Hawk Performance High Performance Street brake pads provide a limited lifetime warranty, ensuring products to be free of defects from manufacturer's workmanship and materials.Hawk HPS brake pads are also gentle on your rotors and virtually noise free.