Steel1 Pimpxs

Some of your table scaling and resolution looks rough. N/A car only needs to go to 100 or 105kpa for VE, AFR, and Ignition tables. You want the columns around idle to be closer in RPM unless you're using the idle VE function which it looks like you're not. The fuel table looks very peaky which will produce a rough idle and cruise. Ignition table was also rough.



Is your wideband installed and calibrated correctly?



I went ahead and opened this tune in a temporary project to look things over. I usually like to grab the project folder from anybody I'm helping so I have the full context of the tune, unless I'm remoting in. The attached file has rescaled/smoothed tables and cranking fuel adjustments, which may or may not be what the engine wants. We'd need datalogs to really see what the car is needing for fuel but for now, the table scaling will help you. See if it helps and get some datalogs of the car driving.