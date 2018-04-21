Steel1 Pimpxs

Installed PimpXS on my 93GT, 393w, 42lb inj, RHS200 FTI heads, Eddy Victor EFI, Bullet cam.
Got it installed, set timing per Pimp/MS, got it to idle well and have gone for a couple of short VElive drives.
Runs and drives but definitely needs work. Can someone take a look at my tune and let me know what you think
and if there is anything glaring you would change? Hot start is really lazy. Thanks in advance
 

Not at home right now but try "ignore ase mat correction" on startup. This can be found in the startup/idle area
 
Some of your table scaling and resolution looks rough. N/A car only needs to go to 100 or 105kpa for VE, AFR, and Ignition tables. You want the columns around idle to be closer in RPM unless you're using the idle VE function which it looks like you're not. The fuel table looks very peaky which will produce a rough idle and cruise. Ignition table was also rough.

Is your wideband installed and calibrated correctly?

I went ahead and opened this tune in a temporary project to look things over. I usually like to grab the project folder from anybody I'm helping so I have the full context of the tune, unless I'm remoting in. The attached file has rescaled/smoothed tables and cranking fuel adjustments, which may or may not be what the engine wants. We'd need datalogs to really see what the car is needing for fuel but for now, the table scaling will help you. See if it helps and get some datalogs of the car driving.
 

Thank you very much for taking the time and yes wideband is correct.
Just an update....I worked more on the tune Saturday evening and went for a drive Sunday with VElive and the car was running better and better.
Unfortunately after about a 20min. tuning cruise it just died on me, I'm getting a really low tach signal when cranking 100-150rpm.
Good thing was it died right in front of my buddies house so we pushed it in his garage, won't have time to work on it until hopefully Tuesday
but I'm thinking it's a stator issue, already swapped in a new Motorcraft TFI. I'll update when I can, thanks again.
 
I love gremlins from 25 year old electrical components. lol I got tired and am switching to coil-near-plug with a 36-1 trigger wheel now.
 
Yeah that's something I may due in the future, but right now I'm just frustrated.
Started the Pimp install on Thursday night and had it running pretty good on Sunday until something :poo:the bed.
Oh well that's hot rodding.
Hopefully nothings wrong with the ecu, it does sync and show active gauges albeit not much since the car won't start.
Really seems like spark/timing related...going to try to find time this week to do some diag....:fuss:
 
Well back up and running!
Turned out to be a bad stator and we did notice the timing tape on the balancer
was off so need to put on a new one.
Now I can get back to learning the PimpXS system and fine tuning it.
Just happy to have it back in action.
 
Sweet! Dont forget we love us some datalogs and tune file here so post em up for review!
Also if you ever need a rundown or explanation of a setting or table we will be glad to help.
 
Unfortunately nothing to report at the moment. Life has basically put the car on ice since we got it back up an running.
Between my younger kids sporting events and my older ones College graduation haven't had time to test/tune,
but it's all good, very proud Dad.
Also had a round of severe t-storms with a few tornados around here last week which didn't help any. School has been cancelled
for 3 days, lots of people still without power in my town, we were spared.
If all goes well should be back at it next week!!
 
Just to update, went for a autotune cruise last night tune seems to be getting dialed in.
Plans are to do some cruising/tuning this weekend will update then and post tune/datalog if need be.
Gotta say so far I have been very happy with the PimpXS.
 
OK, went for a couple of tuning drives and it's seems to be getting better and better.
I did have it stall on me once when slowing down for a turn and it does have some low
speed bucking around 2k rpm.
I've been able to get the hot start issues under control by adjusting cranking pw based on
engine temp so that's cool.
I tried datalogging for the first and sorry if it may be a little long, I'm just starting to explore
that capability, although I did capture the stall on the log.
Here's a copy of the tuna and the datalog if someone could take a look that would be great!
 

The datalog looked mostly good. It looked like it died right after a moment when injector PW dropped to 0, right after lifting the throttle, which sounds like an over-run fuel cut. I often-times disable the fuel cut function while getting a fuel table sorted then enable it later on. Some cars are okay with it right off the bat but not normally, in my experience.

If it is dialing in pretty well with your current method, I think you can keep doing what you're doing until you feel like it's not getting any better, which would be a good time to get more analytical with it and start looking into accel enrichments and some advanced features.
 
Is this car a stick or auto? the idle strategy will differ slightly with each. The tune is still rough in some areas but looks like it is coming together nicely. I was going to call some of the idle settings into question looking at the datalog, but realized that the Idle engine state had not become active yet in these spots. There is alot to be gained in the idle area the car idles kind of high but i would not mess with it right now, one thing you may want to do to help with the stalling outside of CL Idle is to bump the timing in the first row at 800rpm up to 20* from 17* This will help catch the falling rpm before the CL idle kicks in
 
Ok that makes sense, I'll bump the timing in that area and see how it goes.
The car is a 5spd. (T5)
Do you think the timing table is too conservative overall?
I don't get any detonation and seems to have good power so far.
 
