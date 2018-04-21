Steel1 Pimpxs

Steel1
Mustang Master
-
- Aug 18, 2017
-
- 871
-
- 366
-
- 93
-
- 50
Installed PimpXS on my 93GT, 393w, 42lb inj, RHS200 FTI heads, Eddy Victor EFI, Bullet cam.
Got it installed, set timing per Pimp/MS, got it to idle well and have gone for a couple of short VElive drives.
Runs and drives but definitely needs work. Can someone take a look at my tune and let me know what you think
and if there is anything glaring you would change? Hot start is really lazy. Thanks in advance
Got it installed, set timing per Pimp/MS, got it to idle well and have gone for a couple of short VElive drives.
Runs and drives but definitely needs work. Can someone take a look at my tune and let me know what you think
and if there is anything glaring you would change? Hot start is really lazy. Thanks in advance
Attachments
-
284.8 KB Views: 221