Another random thought/realization thread from me‘95 GT-currently awaiting a transmission rebuild (long story-but in process.)Motor is coming out in a couple of weekends for a refresh. I got to thinking about all the squeaks and creaks the car made when it actually drove/and the power steering fluid leak from the rack. So after filling my cart with MM Tubular control arms and looking up K members and coil overs etc. It hit me. If I’m lucky,after the engine refresh and the rebuilt aode-I’ll be lucky to be pushing 275rwhp. Do I really need the light weight,corner carving adjustable suspension?My ultimate goal is to put it back together as a driver,and just drive it.I paroozed around Rock Auto and looked up OE replacement parts,and the cost as you would imagine is a lot less lol.Stock shocks suffice?Or would the KYB’s be a noticeable upgrade?Same with the struts?Factory rotor prices and these drilled and slotted rotors are pretty comparable. Are they any better than the stockers?My hub bearings seem fine-but while it’s all blown apart?Just to add to the confusion-my car sits high,like four wheel drive status. I’d like to lower it slightly. Like less than an inch in the rear. And a little less in the front. You guys have any experience/Recommendations for coil springs?That’s pretty much it- Good,Bad or indifferent, let me have it